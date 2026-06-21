Bryan Acheampong urges NPP unity; appeals to Ken Agyapong to back Bawumia

Former Minister of Food and Agriculture and Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong, has called on members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to unite behind the party’s 2028 presidential candidate, Mahamudu Bawumia, warning that internal divisions could undermine the party’s efforts to return to power.

In a statement issued on Friday, Dr. Acheampong appealed to fellow presidential aspirant, Kennedy Agyapong, to set aside his grievances and lend his influence to the rebuilding and reconciliation efforts within the party.

Dr. Acheampong, who also contested the NPP’s January 2026 presidential primary, said he understood the disappointment that follows a hard-fought campaign, having similarly failed to secure the party’s nomination.

“I speak to you today not as a bystander to our recent contest, but as one who stood in it,” he stated. “Like Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, I offered myself to our delegates in the January primary, and like him, I did not emerge the winner.”

According to him, the NPP’s priority must be to recover from its defeat in the 2024 general election and position itself for victory in 2028.

“Our party suffered a painful defeat in 2024. The single most important task before us between now and 2028 is to rebuild, to reunite, and to return to power,” he said.

The Abetifi MP expressed concern over recent comments by Mr. Agyapong and his threat to take action against the party and some individuals, describing him as a loyal and influential member whose contribution to the NPP over the years cannot be questioned.

While acknowledging that some supporters of rival campaigns, including his own, had directed insults and disrespectful comments at Mr. Agyapong during and after the primary contest, Dr. Acheampong said such actions should not be attributed to Dr. Bawumia or the party as a whole.

“Let me be candid about the source of his hurt, because it is real,” he noted, adding that some individuals had acted out of personal grievances rather than on behalf of the party’s flagbearer.

“There is no evidence that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia commissioned, directed or endorsed those attacks,” he stated.

Dr. Acheampong also urged all sides to acknowledge that heated exchanges occurred during the campaign and called for mutual forgiveness and reconciliation.

“My hope is simply that all of us, those who wounded Ken, and Ken himself, might find the grace to make peace, without anyone waiting for the other to move first,” he said.

He stressed that the focus should now be on strengthening the NPP rather than pursuing personal disputes.

“Dr. Bawumia is now the candidate of all of us. He carries the mandate not only of those who voted for him, but of every member who voted for Ken, for me, and for the others who contested,” he said.

Calling on supporters of both camps to end internal hostilities, Dr. Acheampong urged party faithful to close ranks behind the flagbearer and work collectively toward reclaiming power in 2028.

“Unity is not weakness. Unity is how we win,” he concluded.