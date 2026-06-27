Cape Verde make World Cup history with first time knockout stage qualification

A national football team posing with a flag on the field after a match, smiling and celebrating together.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 27, 2026

Cape Verde have become the smallest nation ever to reach the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup, completing one of the most remarkable stories of the 2026 tournament.

The African debutants sealed a historic place in the Round of 32 after a disciplined goalless draw against Saudi Arabia, while Spain’s 1-0 victory over Uruguay confirmed Bubista’s side would finish second in Group H.

For the island nation of just over 500,000 people, qualification marks an extraordinary milestone in their first-ever appearance on football’s biggest stage.

Cape Verde completed the group phase unbeaten, drawing all three of their matches against Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia. Their three points proved enough to secure progression under FIFA’s expanded 48-team World Cup format.

The Blue Sharks announced themselves to the world with a stunning 0-0 draw against former world champions Spain before producing another spirited display in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Uruguay.

Needing only to avoid defeat in their final group game, Bubista’s men once again showcased their organisation and resilience, frustrating Saudi Arabia with another disciplined defensive performance to write a new chapter in World Cup history.

The achievement is all the more remarkable given that Cape Verde qualified for the World Cup for the first time less than eight months ago.

Head coach Bubista has transformed his side into one of the tournament’s surprise packages, building a team defined by discipline, teamwork and unwavering belief. Those qualities have enabled the tournament newcomers to compete confidently against some of football’s most established nations.

Few expected Cape Verde to survive one of the competition’s toughest groups, but they refused to be intimidated, proving that determination and collective spirit can outweigh reputation.

Their historic qualification also came at the expense of two-time world champions Uruguay, whose campaign ended in the group stage after finishing below the African nation in the standings.

Cape Verde’s fairytale journey now enters an even bigger chapter. The Blue Sharks will face reigning world champions Argentina in the Round of 32, where they will look to continue one of the greatest underdog stories the World Cup has ever witnessed.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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