J.B. Danquah Adu murder retrial begins

An Accra High Court on Thursday retook the plea of Daniel Asiedu, also known as Sexy Dondon, who is standing trial for the alleged murder of Abuakwa North Member of Parliament J.B. Danquah-Adu.

Asiedu, a trader, pleaded not guilty to charges of robbery and murder and was remanded into lawful custody to reappear on July 8, 2026.

The prosecution said Danquah-Adu was fatally stabbed at his residence at Shiashie, Accra, on February 9, 2016.

According to the prosecution, Asiedu allegedly entered the deceased’s residence after bypassing the security post and used a ladder found on the premises to gain access to the MP’s bedroom through a window without burglar-proof protection.

The prosecution alleged that the deceased, who had been asleep, woke up after hearing a noise, leading to a struggle during which Asiedu allegedly stabbed him several times in the neck and chest before fleeing with two iPhones and a Samsung mobile phone.