J.B. Danquah Adu murder retrial begins

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By Nana Prekoh Eric June 27, 2026

An Accra High Court on Thursday retook the plea of Daniel Asiedu, also known as Sexy Dondon, who is standing trial for the alleged murder of Abuakwa North Member of Parliament J.B. Danquah-Adu.

Asiedu, a trader, pleaded not guilty to charges of robbery and murder and was remanded into lawful custody to reappear on July 8, 2026.

The prosecution said Danquah-Adu was fatally stabbed at his residence at Shiashie, Accra, on February 9, 2016.

According to the prosecution, Asiedu allegedly entered the deceased’s residence after bypassing the security post and used a ladder found on the premises to gain access to the MP’s bedroom through a window without burglar-proof protection.

The prosecution alleged that the deceased, who had been asleep, woke up after hearing a noise, leading to a struggle during which Asiedu allegedly stabbed him several times in the neck and chest before fleeing with two iPhones and a Samsung mobile phone.

J.B.Danquah-Adu

It said Asiedu allegedly escaped into a neighbouring house, where he washed his blood-stained hands, while the security guard later discovered the ladder and raised an alarm.

The prosecution said Asiedu subsequently took two of the stolen mobile phones to a witness for repairs.

It said the repairer noticed bloodstains on the devices and photographs of the deceased and reported the matter to the Police.

The prosecution said Asiedu was later arrested and the deceased’s Samsung mobile phone was allegedly found in his possession.

It said that fingerprint evidence recovered from the crime scene allegedly matched those of the accused.

Asiedu has remained in custody since his arrest in 2016.

A seven-member jury, on December 4, 2024, returned a 4-3 verdict, necessitating a retrial.

When the case was called on Thursday, a new trial judge retook the accused’s plea.

The court is expected to empanel a fresh jury after case management proceedings, following submissions by the prosecution and the defence, before the retrial begins.

Sexy Dondon
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