Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic praises Asamoah Gyan ahead of Ghana World Cup clash

Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic has paid glowing tribute to Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan ahead of his side’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup Group L encounter against the Black Stars.

The 2018 World Cup runners-up face a must-win fixture as they seek to keep their hopes of reaching the Round of 32 alive. Ghana, meanwhile, have already secured qualification after impressive victories over Panama and England.

Speaking before the highly anticipated clash, Dalic reflected on his successful spell with Gyan at UAE club Al Ain, where the pair worked together for two years. The Croatian tactician described the former Sunderland striker as one of the finest forwards he has coached.

“Our cooperation was excellent for two years at Al Ain. He is a robust striker, excellent in the air and in the attacking phase,” Dalic said.

Dalic believes Gyan’s remarkable career is a testament to the quality of Ghanaian football, warning that his side face a difficult challenge against the Black Stars.

“If we judge by him, then Ghana is an excellent national team. He scored goals consistently and made a big difference. We have a tough task ahead of us,” he added.

Gyan remains one of Africa’s greatest footballers and is the continent’s all-time leading scorer at the FIFA World Cup, having netted six goals across three editions of the tournament.

Croatia currently sit third in Group L on three points after a defeat to England and a victory over Panama. Ghana are second with four points from two matches and have already booked their place in the knockout stages, leaving Croatia with everything to play for in their final group fixture.