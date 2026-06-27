Ghana reach World Cup round of 32 before Croatia clash

Two Ghanaian football players embrace in celebration, with the word 'QUALIFIED' and 'ROUND OF 32' on a graphic that includes the FIFA World Cup 2026 logo.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 27, 2026

Ghana have secured qualification for the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup before playing their final Group L match against Croatia on Saturday.

The Black Stars’ place in the knockout stage was confirmed after results elsewhere in the tournament ensured that four points would be enough to guarantee progression under FIFA’s expanded 48-team format.

Carlos Queiroz’s side become the latest team to book their place in the last 32, joining Egypt, England, Portugal and Paraguay.

Ghana have collected four points from their opening two group matches, beginning their campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Panama before earning an impressive goalless draw against tournament favourites England.

Those performances left the Black Stars in a commanding position, and the outcome of other group matches has now confirmed that they cannot be overtaken in the race for qualification.

Under the expanded World Cup format, the top two teams in each of the 12 groups qualify automatically for the Round of 32, along with the eight best third-placed teams. Results in Group H ensured that any team finishing with four points would be guaranteed a place in the knockout rounds.

Despite already securing qualification, Ghana still have plenty to play for against Croatia.

Victory could see the Black Stars finish top of Group L, depending on the result of the other group fixture between England and Panama. Finishing first would offer the prospect of a more favourable Round of 32 tie.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s match, Queiroz insisted his team would not change their approach.

“I only know how to play for win,” the Ghana coach said.

The Black Stars are set to return to the World Cup knockout stage for the first time since their memorable run to the quarter-finals at the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

With their place in the last 32 already assured, Ghana can face Croatia with confidence as they look to maintain their unbeaten record and build further momentum ahead of the knockout phase. Their defensive resilience has been a key feature of the campaign, with clean sheets against both Panama and England.

For Ghana, the focus now shifts from qualification to finishing the group on a high and carrying that confidence into the business end of the tournament.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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