Carlos Queiroz leaves role as Ghana head coach

Carlos Queiroz has announced his departure as head coach of Ghana’s national football team, the Black Stars.

In a farewell statement, Queiroz thanked the Ghana Football Association, his players, staff and supporters for the opportunity to lead the four-time African champions.

The Portuguese coach said he was proud of the progress made during his time in charge, while acknowledging that there was still more to achieve.

“Football, like life, teaches us one timeless lesson: you either win or you learn,” Queiroz said.

“I leave this journey with pride in what we achieved, but also with the healthy dissatisfaction of those who always wanted more.”

Queiroz said Ghana’s future success would depend not only on results on the pitch, but also on creating the right environment to develop and protect the country’s football talent.

“The future of the Black Stars will not be built only on the pitch,” he said. “Success must start off the field, by creating the best possible environment to prepare, protect and develop Ghana’s extraordinary football talent.”

He also paid tribute to the players and technical staff, praising their “courage, commitment and unwavering dedication” to the national team.

Addressing supporters, Queiroz said the team had worked to restore “respect and credibility” to the Black Stars on the international stage, despite falling short of complete sporting satisfaction.

“Thank you, Ghana,” he added. “The journey starts now. To the future.”

Carlos Quieroz took over as black stars coach after Otto Addo was sacked. He led the black stars to the 2026 World Cup where they beat Panama, played goalless draw with England, and lost 2-1 to Croatia to finish third in their group and qualified for the round of 32.

The Black stars 2026 World Cup journey ended after a 1-0 defeat to Colombia in the round of 32.