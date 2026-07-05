Ghana teenager Clinton Wilson signs first professional deal with Bayer Leverkusen

Ghanaian teenager Clinton Wilson has signed his first professional contract with German Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen.

The 18-year-old winger joins Leverkusen after a short spell with Schalke 04, marking a significant step in his developing career.

Wilson is known for his pace, direct running and ability to score goals from wide areas. He has been identified as one of the young Ghanaian players with the potential to make an impact in European football.

Bayer Leverkusen, one of Germany’s leading clubs, will now look to support his progression as he adapts to the demands of professional football.

The move offers Wilson an opportunity to develop alongside some of the country’s top young talents, with hopes that he could become an important player for both club and country in the years ahead.