Why Carlos Quieroz leaves Black Stars after 2026 World Cup campaign

Carlos Queiroz’s departure as Ghana head coach was triggered by a clause in his contract, rather than an unexpected decision by the Ghana Football Association.

The Portuguese coach was appointed in April on a four-month deal to lead the Black Stars through their preparations for, and participation in, the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

His contract was due to end in August, but included an extension clause which would have been activated if Ghana reached the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Ghana progressed from the group stage but their World Cup campaign ended in the Round of 32, following a 1-0 defeat by Colombia in Kansas City.

The result meant the Black Stars did not meet the performance target needed to extend Queiroz’s stay.

The 73-year-old leaves after five matches in charge, including a pre-tournament friendly against Wales. His record was one win, two draws and two defeats, with Ghana scoring three goals and conceding four.

Under Queiroz, Ghana began their World Cup campaign with a win over Panama before drawing 0-0 with England. A narrow defeat by Croatia in their final group match was still enough to take them into the knockout stages as one of the best third-placed sides.

However, their run was brought to an end by Colombia.

In a farewell message, Queiroz thanked the Ghana Football Association, his players, staff and supporters, describing it as an honour to lead the national team.

“Football, like life, teaches us one timeless lesson: you either win or you learn,” he wrote.

He said the team could not claim “complete sporting satisfaction” but had “honoured the colours of Ghana and restored respect and credibility to the Black Stars on football’s greatest stage”.

The Ghana Football Association is now expected to begin its search for a new head coach ahead of the Black Stars’ 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.