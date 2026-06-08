Carlos Quieroz earned Black Stars job through hard work and expertise – GFA President Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has strongly defended the appointment of Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz, insisting the experienced Portuguese manager secured the role on merit after emerging as the standout candidate in an extensive recruitment process.

Queiroz was appointed in April 2026 on a short-term contract ahead of the FIFA World Cup, and Okraku says the former Real Madrid and Portugal coach proved himself during a thorough selection exercise conducted by the GFA.

Speaking about the appointment, Okraku revealed that Queiroz underwent three rounds of interviews before being chosen from a competitive shortlist of candidates.

“I have not known Carlos for long,” Okraku said. “His name came up during the period we were searching for a new coach, and he went through the interview process. We had three rounds of interviews with him and, among all the shortlisted candidates, he emerged as the best.”

The GFA president praised Queiroz’s vast experience, professionalism and leadership qualities, describing him as a coach whose achievements command respect at every level of the game.

“So far he has been good. He is a man of his word,” Okraku said. “With more than 40 years of experience at the highest level of football, both at club and international level, he has earned his place through hard work and expertise. He is humble, but he is also extremely firm in his convictions.”

Okraku believes Queiroz’s impressive coaching pedigree will naturally earn the respect of Ghana’s players, pointing to the high-profile figures and elite teams he has worked with throughout his career.

“When he walks into the dressing room, he carries natural authority because of his experience. He has managed players with different personalities and backgrounds. He was part of the Galácticos era at Real Madrid and contributed to the success achieved at Manchester United. He has worked with players like David Beckham and the Neville brothers. He has seen virtually everything in football.”

The GFA boss also called on Ghanaians to unite behind the national team coach as preparations continue for the World Cup.

“It is important that we support him, respect him and believe in the work he is doing for Ghana,” Okraku said. “He has not arrived here by chance. I pray that God blesses the work he and his technical team are doing for the country.”

Ghana have been drawn in Group L of the World Cup alongside England, Croatia and Panama. The Black Stars will begin their campaign against Panama on 17 June, with hopes high that Queiroz’s wealth of experience can help guide the four-time African champions through a challenging group.

For Okraku, there is little doubt that the Portuguese coach is the right man to lead Ghana on football’s biggest stage.