COCOBOD CEO calls for stronger Ghana–Côte d’Ivoire partnership to boost cocoa value

The Chief Executive of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Dr. Randy Abbey, has urged Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire to deepen trust, transparency, and cooperation as they work together to secure better returns for cocoa producers and strengthen their influence in the global cocoa market.

Speaking at a meeting of the Côte d’Ivoire–Ghana Cocoa Initiative (CIGCI) in Abidjan, Dr. Abbey emphasized the importance of sustained collaboration between the world’s two largest cocoa-producing nations. He noted that stronger partnerships would help improve farmer incomes, enhance market bargaining power, and promote the long-term sustainability of the cocoa sector.

According to him, although both countries have made significant progress through the Initiative, achieving future goals will require greater mutual confidence and a unified approach to addressing key industry challenges, particularly cocoa pricing.

“Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire have a unique opportunity to shape the future of the global cocoa industry. However, this can only be achieved if we continue to work together in a spirit of openness, honesty, and trust,” Dr. Abbey stated.

He highlighted the strategic importance of the two countries, which together produce more than 60 percent of the world’s cocoa, stressing that their collective influence should be leveraged through coordinated action rather than isolated efforts.

“With one accord, the two countries can achieve a lot in terms of price on the international market,” he added.

Dr. Abbey warned that uncoordinated pricing and marketing strategies could undermine efforts to secure fair value for cocoa farmers, while stronger collaboration would improve negotiating power and increase export earnings.

He further underscored the role of transparency in maintaining a successful partnership, describing trust as a key pillar for achieving shared objectives.

“The discussions we hold must be matched by practical actions and mutual confidence. Without trust and transparency, it becomes difficult to achieve the common objectives we seek for our farmers and our economies,” he said.

The COCOBOD CEO also called for continued cooperation in areas such as sustainability, traceability, climate resilience, and farmer welfare, noting that these issues are essential to the future growth and competitiveness of the cocoa industry.

The Côte d’Ivoire–Ghana Cocoa Initiative serves as a platform for both countries to address common challenges within the cocoa sector and develop policies aimed at improving the livelihoods of cocoa farmers.

Industry analysts believe that stronger collaboration between Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire will be crucial in enhancing their influence on the global cocoa market and ensuring fairer returns for cocoa producers across West Africa.