Transformer Fire at Oyoko Sparks Panic, Quick Response Prevents Major Damage

Residents of Oyoko in Koforidua were thrown into a state of alarm after a transformer caught fire, triggering an emergency response to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby properties.

The incident involved a two-pole-mounted transformer, which was engulfed in flames and emitting thick smoke by the time emergency personnel arrived at the scene.

To ensure the safety of residents and facilitate firefighting operations, power supply to the affected installation was disconnected in coordination with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Responders acted swiftly to bring the fire under control, successfully preventing it from spreading to adjoining structures and other electrical installations in the area.

Although portions of the utility pole and several electrical cables were damaged in the incident, the prompt intervention helped minimize losses and avert a potentially more serious situation.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the fire, and investigations are underway to establish the circumstances that led to the outbreak.