Transformer Fire at Oyoko Sparks Panic, Quick Response Prevents Major Damage

Nighttime scene of a fenced area with barbed wire, a tall pole emitting smoke, and a distant structure lit in blue lights; an emergency badge is in the lower right.
By Yaw Opoku Amoako June 16, 2026

Residents of Oyoko in Koforidua were thrown into a state of alarm after a transformer caught fire, triggering an emergency response to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby properties.

The incident involved a two-pole-mounted transformer, which was engulfed in flames and emitting thick smoke by the time emergency personnel arrived at the scene.

To ensure the safety of residents and facilitate firefighting operations, power supply to the affected installation was disconnected in coordination with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Responders acted swiftly to bring the fire under control, successfully preventing it from spreading to adjoining structures and other electrical installations in the area.

Although portions of the utility pole and several electrical cables were damaged in the incident, the prompt intervention helped minimize losses and avert a potentially more serious situation.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the fire, and investigations are underway to establish the circumstances that led to the outbreak.

Nighttime firefighting scene: firefighters spray water from a hose toward a burning or smoldering building behind a fence and power lines.

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Nighttime scene of a fenced area with barbed wire, a tall pole emitting smoke, and a distant structure lit in blue lights; an emergency badge is in the lower right.

#image_title

Security gate and wire fence surround an electrical control cabinet with glowing red and yellow indicator lights at night.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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