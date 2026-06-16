GIIF Sky Train Trial: Defence Says COVID-19, Not Criminal Conduct, Caused $2 Million Loss

Lawyers representing former Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) Chief Executive Officer, Solomon Asamoah, and former GIIF Board Chairman, Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, have argued that the alleged loss of $2 million in the controversial Sky Train project was the result of the global COVID-19 pandemic rather than any criminal misconduct.

The defence made the argument in a submission of no case after the Office of the Attorney-General concluded its prosecution against the two accused persons.

Mr. Asamoah and Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi are facing charges related to allegedly causing financial loss to the state through the disbursement of $2 million for the proposed Sky Train project without approval from the GIIF Board.

During the trial, prosecutors called three witnesses: former GIIF Board member Yaw Odame-Darkwa, acting GIIF Board Secretary Kofi Boakye, and National Intelligence Bureau investigator Francis Aboagye.

According to the prosecution, the witnesses testified that the GIIF Board did not grant approval for the Sky Train transaction that led to the release of the funds.

Following the close of the prosecution’s case, lawyers for the accused informed the court of their intention to seek a dismissal of the charges, arguing that the evidence presented fails to establish a prima facie case against their clients.

The defence maintains that the investment loss resulted from the unprecedented disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected businesses and major infrastructure projects across the world, rather than any unlawful conduct by the accused persons.

They are therefore asking the court to uphold their submission of no case and bring the proceedings to an end without requiring either accused person to open a defence.

The matter is before Audrey Kocuvie-Tay, who has granted the defence three weeks to file its application. The court will subsequently determine whether the prosecution has presented sufficient evidence to warrant the accused persons being called upon to answer the charges.