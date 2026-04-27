Comfort Yeboah returns to action as DUX Logroño held Real Madrid women to draw

Ghana international Comfort Yeboah marked her long-awaited return to competitive action with a brief but significant appearance for DUX Logroño in their 1-1 draw against Real Madrid Women in the Liga F on Sunday.

The 19-year-old defender, making her first appearance since November 2025, came off the bench in Madrid to help her side secure a valuable point against one of the league’s strongest teams.

Yeboah, who plays for Ghana’s senior women’s national team, the Black Queens, showed composure and determination during her cameo, contributing defensively in a tense closing period of the match.

Her reintroduction comes as a boost for DUX Logroño, who relied on disciplined defending to hold their hosts. The result also underlines Yeboah’s growing importance within the squad as she continues her development in Spanish football.

For Ghanaian fans, her return signals a positive step forward, with the defender regaining match fitness and confidence ahead of future international assignments.