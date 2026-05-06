Committee finds engineer Charles Amissah died from medical neglect, not crash injuries

By Yaw Opoku Amoako May 6, 2026

A three-member committee investigating the death of 29-year-old engineer Charles Amissah has concluded that he died from medical neglect rather than the injuries he sustained in a road accident—raising serious concerns about Ghana’s emergency healthcare system.

Chairman of the committee, Agyeman Badu Akosa, disclosed at a press conference that autopsy findings showed Amissah could have survived if he had received timely medical intervention.

“The pathology confirms a slow death from medical neglect and was not from the instant trauma. What it means is that if at any of these facilities, there had been medical intervention, Charles Amissah could have survived,” he stated.

According to the committee, the cause of death was excessive blood loss (exsanguination) resulting from a severe injury to his upper arm.

“Charles Amissah died of exsanguination… due to an upper right arm bone and soft tissue injury,” Prof. Akosa explained.

Amissah, an employee of Promasidor Ghana Limited, was knocked down in a hit-and-run incident near the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Overpass on February 6, 2026.

He was initially attended to by the National Ambulance Service but reportedly struggled to access emergency care afterward. Reports indicate he was turned away by several facilities, including the Police Hospital, Ridge Hospital, and Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, allegedly due to a lack of available beds.

He eventually died while still being transported in search of medical care, sparking widespread public outrage and scrutiny of the country’s emergency response system.

The findings have intensified calls for urgent reforms, particularly to address delays in treatment and ensure that accident victims receive prompt and adequate emergency care.

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