Outdoor advertisers push for halt to demolition of median signs, warn of job losses

Colorful roadside billboards with models and ads along a curved street; pedestrians walking and a silver SUV nearby.
By Yaw Opoku Amoako May 6, 2026

Outdoor advertisers in Ghana are urging government to suspend the ongoing demolition of advertising signs mounted on road medians, warning that a blanket ban could have far-reaching economic consequences.

In a petition dated May 5, 2026, the Outdoor Advertisers Association of Ghana cautioned that the exercise could “destroy businesses and cost jobs,” drawing parallels with the impact of Ghana’s banking sector cleanup.

The demolition exercise, being carried out by the National Road Safety Authority in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government, has already begun in parts of Accra, leaving many operators uncertain about their future.

According to the Association, its members have invested millions of cedis into signage infrastructure, supporting a broad value chain that includes welders, printers, graphic designers, and installers. It warned that abrupt removals could lead to widespread job losses and disrupt livelihoods.

The group also argued that many operators are compliant with regulations, holding permits issued by local authorities such as the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and other municipal assemblies. It added that existing contracts with corporate clients could expose businesses to financial and legal risks if signage is suddenly removed.

While acknowledging road safety concerns, the Association challenged claims that median signs are a major contributor to road accidents.

“Available national data suggests that the primary causes of road accidents are driver indiscipline, excessive speeding, mechanical failures, and pedestrian behaviour rather than regulated signage infrastructure,” the petition stated.

Instead of a total ban, the Association is proposing a more balanced approach, including a review of signage standards, repositioning of high-risk structures, and stricter enforcement of compliance across the industry.

In a notable disclosure, the group indicated it supported the National Democratic Congress during the 2024 general elections, describing itself as a “strategic partner to the State” committed to dialogue.

The petition outlines a five-point proposal, including an immediate suspension of the demolitions, broader stakeholder consultations, and a phased plan to relocate potentially hazardous signage.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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