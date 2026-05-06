Minority condemns Linda Ocloo’s ‘transfer to the north’ remarks

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has criticised comments by Linda Ocloo suggesting that public officials could be transferred to northern Ghana as punishment, warning that such remarks undermine national unity and cohesion.

In a statement issued on May 6, 2026, the Caucus described the comments as “deeply concerning” and stressed the need for fairness, respect and national dignity.

“Let it be stated plainly: no part of the country is a disciplinary outpost. No region is a symbol of exile. Ghana is one sovereign whole, equal in dignity, equal in worth, and equal in promise,” the statement said.

The controversy follows remarks made by the Minister during a demolition exercise on May 5, where she warned that officials who issue permits for illegal structures could face sanctions, including transfers to the north.

The comments sparked backlash from sections of the public, with critics arguing that they reinforce negative stereotypes about northern Ghana.

According to the Minority, the statement reflects a “politically motivated, poorly informed way of thinking” that risks deepening divisions and weakening national cohesion.

“This narrative fractures unity, breeds resentment, and undermines the collective project of nation-building,” the statement added.

The Caucus also expressed concern over the use of transfers within the public service, insisting that such decisions should be based on operational needs and professional development rather than punishment outside due process.

“When used as sanctions outside established disciplinary procedures, they constitute an abuse of administrative authority,” the statement noted.

The Minority stressed that leadership must promote unity and uphold the dignity of all regions of the country.

“Leadership carries the solemn duty to unify, to elevate, and to uphold the dignity of the nation. The duty of public office is to unite the nation, not to rank its regions,” the statement emphasised.

The criticism adds to growing pressure on the Greater Accra Regional Minister, who has already apologised and described her earlier remarks as a “genuine slip in communication.”

Earlier, Bernard Mornah, speaking on behalf of leaders from the five northern regions, called for her resignation or dismissal. Some members of the ruling National Democratic Congress have also publicly disagreed with the comment.

The Minority is now calling on government to demonstrate its commitment to fairness, unity and equal respect for all regions through balanced development and inclusive national policies.