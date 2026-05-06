19-year-old SHS student reportedly shot by police during land dispute in Danchira

A 19-year-old Senior High School student, Nii Lamptey, has reportedly been shot by police at Danchira in an incident linked to a violent land dispute over a 700-acre property.

According to reports, the incident occurred when a private individual allegedly attempted to demolish structures on the disputed land, sparking tensions among residents in the area.

The situation is said to have escalated, with some aggrieved residents allegedly attacking the local police station. Officers from the Ghana Police Service reportedly intervened to restore order.

During the confrontation, Nii Lamptey, who is said to have stepped out briefly to buy something nearby, was allegedly hit by a stray bullet fired as police attempted to disperse the crowd.

He was immediately rushed to the University of Ghana Medical Centre in Accra for emergency treatment.

Authorities have yet to provide an official account of the incident, with investigations expected to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The case has drawn concern from residents, as calls grow for a thorough and transparent probe into the use of force during the operation.