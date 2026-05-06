Paris St-Germain Bayern to set up Champions League final with Arsenal

Paris Saint-Germain are through to the 2026 UEFA Champions League final after a dramatic 6-5 aggregate victory over Bayern Munich in a tie that delivered goals, tension and late-night drama.

The French champions sealed their place after a pulsating two-legged semi-final, having taken control with a 5-4 win in Paris before battling to a 1-1 draw at Bayern’s home ground on Wednesday night. The result proved just enough to carry PSG through, capping one of the most entertaining ties of this season’s competition.

Bayern pushed hard in front of their home supporters, knowing a single goal could tilt the balance, but PSG held firm under pressure. Their defence, tested repeatedly, managed to withstand waves of attacks, while their forwards showed composure when it mattered across both legs.

PSG now turn their attention to a final showdown with Arsenal, who booked their place on Tuesday by overcoming Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate. Arsenal’s disciplined display over two legs ensured their return to Europe’s biggest stage.

The final promises to be a compelling encounter, with PSG chasing a historic European triumph and Arsenal aiming to crown their campaign with continental glory.