Health Minister orders sanctions as Charles Amissah death report triggers reforms

The Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has assured that government will fully implement recommendations from the committee that investigated the death of engineer Charles Amissah, following what officials describe as systemic failures in emergency healthcare delivery.

Speaking after receiving the report from committee chairman Agyeman Badu Akosa, the Minister praised the work done and described the findings as timely and significant for reforming Ghana’s health system.

He said government remains committed to accountability and improving emergency care services across the country.

As part of immediate measures, the Minister directed that health professionals cited in the report be referred to their respective institutions and regulatory bodies for disciplinary action over alleged breaches of professional duty.

Those listed include Dr Anne-Marie Kudowor of the Police Hospital, Dr Nina Naomi Eyram Adotevi of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, and Dr Ida Druant of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, among others. Additional staff from the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) were also named for disciplinary processes.

The Minister emphasised the need for swift action, stressing that delays would undermine public trust in the healthcare system.

Charles Amissah, a 29-year-old employee of Promasidor Ghana Limited, died on February 6, 2026, after being knocked down in a hit-and-run incident near the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Overpass.

He was reportedly denied admission at several hospitals due to lack of beds before dying en route to care—an incident that reignited public debate over the “no-bed syndrome” in Ghana’s health system and prompted calls for urgent reforms in emergency response and hospital capacity.