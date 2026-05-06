Five market women from Asamankese killed in fiery crash on Accra–Kumasi road

By Yaw Opoku Amoako May 6, 2026

The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Eastern South Police Command is investigating a fatal road accident that claimed the lives of five market women from Asamankese near Bunso Junction on the main Accra–Kumasi Highway.

The crash occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, May 6, and involved a Toyota Voxy and a truck transporting the women, who were returning from trading activities in Nkawkaw.

Although the exact cause of the accident remains unclear, sources indicate that both vehicles caught fire shortly after the collision, leading to the deaths of the five women, with some of the bodies reportedly badly burnt.

According to police sources, the driver of the truck is currently unaccounted for as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The tragedy has also affected activities at the Lower West Akim Municipal Assembly. Sources say a planned stakeholder engagement with market women scheduled for Wednesday was cancelled by the Municipal Chief Executive, Paulina Akabila, after news of the incident emerged.

The latest accident adds to growing concerns over road safety on the busy Accra–Kumasi Highway, which continues to record fatal crashes involving commercial and passenger vehicles.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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