Ice Prince opens up on celibacy, quitting smoking and major lifestyle transformation

Nigerian rapper Ice Prince, born Panshak Zamani, has revealed details of a major lifestyle transformation as part of his weight-loss and wellness journey.

The “Oleku” hitmaker disclosed that he has embraced celibacy and completely stopped smoking, describing the move as one of the best decisions of his life.

In a post on the social media platform X, the rapper said the changes have significantly improved his overall well-being.

“Quitting sex and cigarettes is by far the best decision I ever made in my life. From chronic smoker to non-smoker. God is the greatest!!! Feeling unchained and saved,” he wrote.

Ice Prince further revealed that his lifestyle overhaul goes beyond smoking and celibacy. According to him, he has also avoided alcohol, soft drinks, energy drinks, and bread for more than a year.

The rapper explained that the changes are part of a broader commitment to healthier living, which he says has contributed to both his physical transformation and improved mental clarity.

He added that he plans to maintain the lifestyle long-term, stressing that he feels healthier and more disciplined than ever before.

His comments have sparked reactions online, with many fans and followers praising his commitment to self-improvement and healthier living.