Ice Prince opens up on celibacy, quitting smoking and major lifestyle transformation

By Yaw Opoku Amoako May 6, 2026

Nigerian rapper Ice Prince, born Panshak Zamani, has revealed details of a major lifestyle transformation as part of his weight-loss and wellness journey.

The “Oleku” hitmaker disclosed that he has embraced celibacy and completely stopped smoking, describing the move as one of the best decisions of his life.

In a post on the social media platform X, the rapper said the changes have significantly improved his overall well-being.

“Quitting sex and cigarettes is by far the best decision I ever made in my life. From chronic smoker to non-smoker. God is the greatest!!! Feeling unchained and saved,” he wrote.

Ice Prince further revealed that his lifestyle overhaul goes beyond smoking and celibacy. According to him, he has also avoided alcohol, soft drinks, energy drinks, and bread for more than a year.

The rapper explained that the changes are part of a broader commitment to healthier living, which he says has contributed to both his physical transformation and improved mental clarity.

He added that he plans to maintain the lifestyle long-term, stressing that he feels healthier and more disciplined than ever before.

His comments have sparked reactions online, with many fans and followers praising his commitment to self-improvement and healthier living.

author avatar
Yaw Opoku Amoako
See Full Bio
Entertainment news

Yaw Opoku Amoako

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


    Related To This Article

    Latest News
    Minority condemns Linda Ocloo’s ‘transfer to the north’ remarks
    Colorful roadside billboards with models and ads along a curved street; pedestrians walking and a silver SUV nearby.
    Business
    Outdoor advertisers push for halt to demolition of median signs, warn of job losses
    news
    Committee finds engineer Charles Amissah died from medical neglect, not crash injuries
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1814
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      735
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      63
    7. 7
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    8. 8
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      38
    9. 9
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31
    10. 10
      How to Get a Virtual Phone Number for Gmail Verification?
      22