Public confidence in Ghana’s governance institutions remains low despite strong democratic credentials – APL Barometer

A new report by policy think tank, Africa Policy Lens (APL) has revealed that despite Ghana’s strong democratic credentials, public confidence in in governance institutions remains low.

In its maiden Governance Trust Barometer, which was unveiled in Accra on Wednesday May 6, 2026, the report said persistent gaps between institutional form and functional performance, highlights underlying challenges related to trust, accountability, and state effectiveness that constrain the consolidation of democratic governance in Ghana.

”The Governance and Trust Barometer depicts a national context in which democratic foundations remain robust, yet public trust in governance outcomes is notably fragile,” the report said.

“While institutional structures and procedures continue to function and command a degree of formal legitimacy, perceptions of effectiveness, integrity, and responsiveness lag behind.”

The Governance Trust Barometer, according to APL, is grounded in the lived experiences and perceptions of citizens on the performance, responsiveness, and credibility of the state across a range of core governance functions, adding that the Barometer integrates eight interrelated domains: institutional trust, perceptions of corruption, accountability and the rule of law, government communication, citizen voice,

electoral confidence, political security, and civic participation—into a single composite index scaled from 0 to 100.

Key Findings

A Stable System with Weak Perceived Integrity

Among a wide-range of findings on Governance, the report found that Ghana retains strong democratic legitimacy, particularly around elections, adding, however, that ”this is undermined by widespread perceptions of corruption, which remain the single largest drag on overall trust.”

While citizens acknowledge the presence of laws and institutions, the Barometer found out there is a clear perception that accountability is not consistently enforced, which it said, ”creates a gap between formal governance systems and lived experience.”

Weak Government Communication and Limited Citizen Influence

The report also found that despite citizens’ moderate ability to express views, they also remain dissatisfied with the ”clarity,

transparency, and responsiveness of government communication.”

“The system allows participation but does not consistently translate it into influence,” the report noted on its Government Communication index, which received an unimpressive score of 44.2.

Electoral Strength vs Political Caution

While elections are widely seen as credible, the report indicated that political engagement outside voting is more constrained, with concerns about political intimidation and safety.

“Citizens show limited engagement in civic activities beyond voting. This may reflect participation fatigue, limited trust in the impact, and structural barriers to engagement.”

To curb this, the report said addressing citizen concerns around political intimidation, selective enforcement, and shrinking civic freedoms is necessary to safeguard democratic norms.

“Promoting a climate that supports safe, open, and pluralistic civic expression enhances both political security and trust, particularly in periods of heightened political competition.”

The report also highlighted the importance of leveraging Ghana’s relatively high electoral credibility as a foundation for broader governance reform.

“Strong public confidence in

electoral processes represents a valuable democratic asset that can be harnessed to

reinforce legitimacy in other areas of governance. By linking electoral trust to improved

accountability, responsiveness, and service delivery, the state can translate procedural

democratic strengths into more substantive and enduring governance confidence, ” said the report.