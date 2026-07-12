Contractor arrested over phantom equipment pricing as World Bank flags inflated costs at Weija Children’s Hospital

A procurement operative has been taken into custody by investigators from the Economic and Organised Crime Office following allegations that medical equipment supplied to a World Bank-financed paediatric facility was procured at prices dramatically inflated beyond genuine market value — a pattern the international lender characterises as systematic misprocurement suggesting institutional corruption.

The contractor was detained on Friday, July 10, 2026, according to Minister of State Felix Kwakye Ofosu, who disclosed the arrest during public remarks on Joy FM’s Top Story programme.

The detention marked the commencement of formal investigation into procurement arrangements surrounding the 120-bed Weija Children’s Hospital project.

The World Bank itself initiated the scrutiny that precipitated the arrest.

The lending institution, providing financial underwriting for the hospital’s medical equipment acquisition, identified pricing anomalies that diverged dramatically from established market values.

Items ostensibly necessary for paediatric care bore price tags so inflated as to suggest systematic manipulation of procurement processes rather than legitimate market acquisition.

“The World Bank itself has raised the issue.

They labelled it as misprocurement. They say that specific items intended for use in that hospital were bought at prices that were highly inflated and far above their market value,” Kwakye Ofosu stated, framing the World Bank’s concerns as authoritative institutional determination rather than preliminary suspicion.

The pricing distortions triggered institutional alarm regarding potential criminal conduct.

When legitimate market prices for medical equipment diverge so substantially from amounts actually paid, investigative logic directs suspicion toward financial malversation — the channelling of procurement funds into private pockets through inflated invoicing schemes.

State authorities regard the discrepancies as evidence that corruption or related procurement offences may have transpired.

Public funds underwriting the hospital construction and equipment acquisition deserve protection through rigorous investigative scrutiny whenever patterns suggest systematic abuse.

“State authorities believe that there was some wrongdoing in the procurement of some medical equipment for the facility, which was being financed by the World Bank,” Kwakye Ofosu explained.

The contractor’s arrest represents the initial step in investigative machinery designed to establish factual foundation for potential prosecution.

Authorities seek explanations from the detained individual regarding the procurement decisions that produced the pricing anomalies, vehicle for determining whether wrongdoing occurred and identifying the institutional mechanisms through which funds may have been diverted.

“State officials have commenced investigations by initially arresting the contractor, who is the person responsible for the procurement, for questioning so that they may determine what explanations there may be and how to proceed with the investigations,” the Minister stated.

The Weija Children’s Hospital itself remains emblematic of infrastructure projects that collapse under weight of contractual and procurement dysfunction.

The facility’s physical structure was completed, yet the institution has remained non-operational — unable to admit patients or provide paediatric care services despite infrastructure readiness. Procurement disputes and unresolved contractual entanglements have effectively imprisoned the hospital within administrative limbo.

The investigation into equipment procurement irregularities may offer opportunity to resolve the institutional paralysis that has prevented the hospital’s activation.

Alternatively, if corruption findings result in criminal prosecution and institutional reorganisation, resolution of procurement disputes may emerge as secondary consequence of broader accountability processes.