Court gives Wontumi’s new lawyer two weeks to mount written defence in mining case before judgment

A High Court bench has thrown a lifeline to the newly appointed legal team defending Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, granting an extension that pushes back the deadline for submitting written arguments in an alleged illegal mining prosecution.

During proceedings on Monday, June 29, Justice Isaac Addo acceded to an application from Samuel Atta Akyea, the former Abuakwa South legislator who recently stepped into the defence role, extending his timeline to July 13, 2026.

The court then adjourned to July 20 for the delivery of judgment, offering Wontumi’s legal team a final fortnight to crystallise their case on paper.

The delay came after Atta Akyea’s earlier request for a postponement to acquaint himself with the file and prepare a cogent response to the allegations.

The prosecution initially resisted, with the Attorney General’s office filing a detailed 13-paragraph rejoinder arguing that no legitimate grounds existed for postponement.

Senior State Attorney Nana Ama Prempeh contended that Wontumi had enjoyed continuous legal representation throughout the trial proceedings and that his previous counsel had departed voluntarily.

She further asserted that the appropriate channel for obtaining case materials was the outgoing lawyer, not an appeal to the court registry for expedition.

The prosecution also questioned the sincerity of the application, suggesting that Atta Akyea should have extracted necessary documents from his predecessor rather than petitioning the bench for assistance.

Yet when the matter came before the court Monday morning, the prosecution’s posture had softened. Prosecutors elected not to object to the extension, effectively clearing a path for the defence to secure the time it sought.

Atta Akyea assumed his leadership role in Wontumi’s defence on June 15, inheriting a case stemming from accusations related to Akonta Mining and alleged illegal extraction activities at Samreboi. He replaced Andy Appiah-Kubi, who had withdrawn from the matter citing personal considerations.

The July 20 adjournment sets a firm endpoint, with the tribunal indicating readiness to pronounce judgment once both sides have exhausted their submissions and oral arguments have concluded.