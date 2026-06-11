Court Halts NPP Electoral Area Elections in Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency

The Sekondi High Court has stepped in to block the New Patriotic Party’s Electoral Area Elections in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency, placing an interim injunction on the exercise that had been scheduled to take place on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

The court order, issued on June 9, 2026, came after an ex parte application was filed by Andrews Adade of Kwabedu in Tarkwa. The application was heard by the presiding judge with counsel Dennis Adjei Dwomoh and Agya Yaw Nsiah Agyemang appearing on behalf of the plaintiffs.

The injunction is far-reaching in its scope, restraining the defendants — including members of the Polling Station Election Committee, their agents, representatives and all persons acting on their behalf — from proceeding with, organising, conducting, supervising or declaring results of the Electoral Area Elections in the constituency.

The court went further, directing that no results emerging from the electoral process should be recognised or acted upon pending the resolution of the underlying dispute or the filing of agreed terms of settlement by the parties involved.

The order, signed by Registrar Sandra Komfa under the hand and seal of the High Court, will remain in force for ten days unless renewed on notice.

The injunction effectively suspends all activities connected to the NPP’s Electoral Area Elections in Tarkwa-Nsuaem until the court issues further directions, adding a legal complication to what was expected to be a routine internal party exercise.