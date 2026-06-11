Court Strikes Out Assault Case Against Teacher at Nyinahin Catholic SHS

The assault case involving a teacher at Nyinahin Catholic Senior High School who was caught on video repeatedly striking and throwing a female student to the ground has been struck out by the Toase District Court, which encouraged both parties to pursue an amicable resolution outside the formal justice system.

The case against teacher Eric Afful drew intense public anger after footage of the confrontation spread rapidly across social media, showing him striking the female student multiple times before lifting and hurling her to the ground while other students nearby pleaded with him to stop. The viral video led to his arrest and subsequent arraignment before the court.

Rather than proceeding to a full hearing, the court encouraged both parties and their respective families to seek reconciliation and settle the matter out of court — a direction that has effectively brought the formal legal proceedings to a close.

Following the court’s decision, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Ghana National Association of Teachers, Prof. Elvis Binney, appealed for calm, urging civil society organisations and members of the public to refrain from making prejudicial comments about the teacher as the reconciliation process gets underway.

He also called on individuals to desist from issuing threats against Mr Afful, emphasising that the matter was now being handled through peaceful means.

The outcome is likely to draw mixed reactions from a public that had widely condemned the teacher’s conduct and called for firm accountability following the circulation of the video.