Court injunction stops planned installation of Akofena as Kristo Asafo Leader

A deepening leadership crisis within the Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana has taken a legal turn, as the Accra High Court has issued an injunction halting the planned installation of Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena as the successor to the late founder, Apostle Kwadwo Safo.

Two senior members of the church, Kweku Agyenim Boateng, a former Deputy General Secretary, and Seth Appiah Richard Brown, have filed a suit at the Accra High Court challenging the legitimacy of the succession process.

The plaintiffs argue that amendments made to the church’s constitution in 2024 altered the line of succession, rendering Israel Kwadwo Safo, popularly known as Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, ineligible to assume the leadership.

According to the statement of claim, the plaintiffs contend that the 2024 constitutional amendment represented the “final and deliberate wishes” of Apostle Kwadwo Safo regarding the future leadership of the church.

They are seeking several declarations, including a ruling that the 2017 Constitution of Kristo Asafo Mission and its 2024 amended version remain the supreme governing instruments of the church, and that succession must strictly follow those constitutional provisions .

The lawsuit also seeks an order barring the 2nd Defendant from holding himself out as leader of the church and a perpetual injunction restraining the church, its Council of Elders, and other officials from appointing, installing, presenting, or recognising him as leader pending compliance with the church’s constitutional requirements.

The plaintiffs argue that the ongoing succession dispute has generated uncertainty, division, and anxiety among members and threatens the unity and stability of the Kristo Asafo Mission .

A penal notice accompanying the suit warns the defendants and the Council of Elders against proceeding with the installation while the case is before the court, cautioning that any person who disregards the court process could be cited for contempt of court and face penalties prescribed by law, including imprisonment.

The legal action follows the death of Apostle Kwadwo Safo in September 2025, which triggered succession discussions within the church.