CSA warns of rising online investment scams as Ghanaians lose over GHc3.4m

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has raised concern over a sharp increase in fraudulent online investment schemes, warning that Ghanaians lost more than GH¢3.4 million to scammers in the first half of 2026.

According to the Authority, a total of 352 cases of online investment fraud were recorded between January and June 2026, resulting in losses amounting to GH¢3,429,447.

In a public alert issued on July 6, 2026, the CSA said fraudsters are using multiple identities and deceptive tactics to lure victims with promises of unusually high returns on investments. These schemes are largely promoted on social media, with payments typically processed through mobile money platforms.

The Authority noted that scammers often attempt to appear legitimate by claiming affiliation with well-known international companies. It cited the misuse of the identity of Darazz, a legitimate Pakistan-based e-commerce firm, as an example of how reputable brands are being impersonated.

Victims are commonly encouraged to invest in fake cryptocurrency mining equipment leasing schemes or online task-based businesses, with promises of quick and substantial profits. However, once payments are made, investors neither receive returns nor recover their capital.

The CSA further indicated that perpetrators frequently change names and identities to evade detection by law enforcement and regulatory agencies. Some of the schemes currently identified include Darazz, Daily Trade, Ghstore, KUKA, and Edollar.

The Authority cautioned the public to be wary of investment offers that promise unrealistic or guaranteed high returns, and advised against joining unsolicited WhatsApp groups or responding to messages claiming association with reputable organisations.

It also urged potential investors to verify all investment opportunities through official regulatory bodies before committing funds.

The CSA encouraged victims and the general public to report suspected scams to assist ongoing investigations and help curb the growing threat of online financial fraud.