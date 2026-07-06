Gift to the North: Karaga MP builds 6,000-capacity Mosque in Tamale

White and yellow mosque with three tall minarets, arched windows, and gold Arabic script along the balcony edge.
By Nana Prekoh Eric July 6, 2026

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Member of Parliament (MP) for Karaga Constituency and former Finance Minister, has built and commissioned a 6,000-capacity mosque in Tamale, Northern Region.

Named Masjid Al-Noor, which translates directly to “The Light,” a beautiful Islamic term derived from the root nun-waw-ra, the facility’s outer grounds can accommodate an additional 4,000, making it one of the largest Islamic prayer centres in Ghana.

The former Minister, who does not joke with his Islamic beliefs, also donated GHS 300,000 to support the mosque’s operations at the commissioning.Outdoor ceremony at a mosque with a large dome and minarets, crowds seated under white tents and a red carpet leading to the entrance.

“I have donated GHS 300,000 as seed money to the Masjid Al-Noor management to start the operation of the mosque,” he revealed.

Two Nigerian men in traditional white and blue attire sit side by side, laughing while looking at papers and a smartphone at an event stage.

He thanked the contractors, architects, and workers for their contributions to the project’s successful completion.

“May Allah bless this mission and all who contributed to it, and may he continue to reward us all,” he noted.

Former Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who graced the commissioning, commended Dr. Adam for his gesture.

White mosque with domed roof and four minarets on a wide paved courtyard.

“The impressive edifice is not only a place of worship; it is also envisioned as a centre for learning, research, family guidance, and community development,” he stated.

He expressed optimism that the centre would be used to nurture and train young people from across the country.

Large mosque complex with cream and gold domes, four tall minarets, and a spacious paved courtyard; some scaffolding at the entrance suggesting ongoing construction.

Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia also made a cash donation of GHS 200,000 to support the newly commissioned mosque.

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, was the Special Guest of Honour at the commissioning of the Masjid Al‑Noor mosque in Tamale, which has some study rooms.

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Nana Prekoh Eric
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