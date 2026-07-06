Gift to the North: Karaga MP builds 6,000-capacity Mosque in Tamale

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Member of Parliament (MP) for Karaga Constituency and former Finance Minister, has built and commissioned a 6,000-capacity mosque in Tamale, Northern Region.

Named Masjid Al-Noor, which translates directly to “The Light,” a beautiful Islamic term derived from the root nun-waw-ra, the facility’s outer grounds can accommodate an additional 4,000, making it one of the largest Islamic prayer centres in Ghana.

The former Minister, who does not joke with his Islamic beliefs, also donated GHS 300,000 to support the mosque’s operations at the commissioning.

“I have donated GHS 300,000 as seed money to the Masjid Al-Noor management to start the operation of the mosque,” he revealed.

“May Allah bless this mission and all who contributed to it, and may he continue to reward us all,” he noted.

Former Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who graced the commissioning, commended Dr. Adam for his gesture.

“The impressive edifice is not only a place of worship; it is also envisioned as a centre for learning, research, family guidance, and community development,” he stated.

He expressed optimism that the centre would be used to nurture and train young people from across the country.

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, was the Special Guest of Honour at the commissioning of the Masjid Al‑Noor mosque in Tamale, which has some study rooms.