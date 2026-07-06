2026 WAFCON: Black Queens name 27-player provisional squad

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By Jamaldeen Wiayuka July 6, 2026

Ghana Black Queens coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren has named a 27-player provisional squad as the Black Queens begin preparations for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Swedish coach has selected a blend of experienced internationals and emerging domestic talent for the tournament, which begins later this month.

Captain Portia Boakye leads the squad, with midfielders Grace Asantewaa and Alice Kusi, as well as forwards Evelyn Badu, Jennifer Cudjoe, Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah, Princess Marfo, Stella Nyamekye and Princella Adubea also included.

Several players from Ghana’s domestic Women’s Premier League have been rewarded for their performances, including FC Samartex Ladies goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan Fiindib, Jonina Ladies midfielder Osman Huzeima and Ampem Darkoa Ladies player Ajegipina Zakaria.

The squad is expected to begin a training camp in the coming days as Bjorkegren makes final decisions before the competition.

Ghana have been drawn in Group D and will begin their campaign against Cape Verde on 29 July. They face Cameroon on 2 August before completing their group fixtures against Mali on 6 August.

All three matches will be played at the Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca.

The Black Queens will be aiming to reach the knockout stages and compete for the continental title, while the tournament also provides a significant opportunity for teams seeking to strengthen their route towards qualification for the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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