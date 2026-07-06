Asanteman gets new queen, Nana Ama Bonsu

By Nana Prekoh Eric July 6, 2026

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has officially introduced Nana Ama Bonsu as the 15th Asantehemaa (Queen Mother) of the Asante Kingdom.

She succeeds the late 14th Asantehemaa, Nana Ama Konadu Yiadom III, who passed away in August 2025.

Nana Ama Bonsu was officially unveiled and presented to the Asanteman Council and kingmakers at the Manhyia Palace on Monday, July 6, 2026.

Her enstoolment follows the traditional rites and mandatory processes performed by the Asante Mampong Traditional Council and associated kingmakers.

She now assumes the highly revered role of guiding the kingdom’s cultural and traditional practices as the paramount queen mother.

The public unveiling of the 15th Asantehemaa, marks a new dawn for the traditional leadership of the Asanteman.

Dressed in black and red, Nana Ama Bonsu arrived at the Asantehemaa’s Palace at Manhyia amidst singing and dancing and the pouring of white powder on her.

The 14th Asantehemaa, Nana Ama Konadu Yiadom III passed at the age of 98 after reigning for eight years. She was born in 1927 and died on Thursday, August 7, 2025.

Nana Konadu Yiadom III, at the age of 90, succeeded Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II in 2017.

Nana Konadu Yiadom III was the elder sister of Otumfuo Osei Tutu and daughter of Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, who passed away at age 109 on November 15, 2016, after reigning for 39 years as Asantehemaa.

Below is a list of past Asante Queen Mothers:

Nana Nyarko Kusiamoa ( 1695 – 1722 )
Nana Nkatia Abamo ( 1722 – 1740 )
Nana Akua Afriyie ( 1740 – 1768 )
Nana Konadu Yiadom I ( 1768 – 1809 )
Nana Akosua Adoma ( 1809 – 1819 )
Nana Ama Serwaa ( 1819 – 1828 )
Nana Yaa Dufie ( 1828 – 1836 )
Nana Afua Sarpon ( 1836 – 1857 )
Nana Afua Kobi I ( 1857 – 1884 )
Nana Yaa Akyaa ( 1884 – 1917 )
Nana Konadu Yiadom II ( 1917 – 1945 )
Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko ( 1945 – 1977 )
Nana Afua Serwaa Kobi Ampem II ( 1977 – 2016)
Nana Konadu Yiadom III (2017 – 2025)

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