Fatawu Issahaku thanks Ghana fans after Black Stars World Cup exit

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By Jamaldeen Wiayuka July 6, 2026

Ghana forward Fatawu Issahaku has thanked supporters for their backing after the Black Stars were knocked out of the 2026 Fifa World Cup by Colombia.

Ghana lost 1-0 in the round of 32 at Kansas City Stadium on Saturday, with Jhon Arias scoring the only goal of the match in the first half.

The result sent Colombia into the last 16 and brought an end to Ghana’s campaign at the tournament, which is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Issahaku, who plays for Leicester City, said the squad had hoped to go much further but remained grateful for the support received from fans at home and abroad.

“The biggest dream was to always represent these colours at this stage,” he said.

“I want to say thank you to all Ghanaians for believing in us and giving us your wonderful support during this tournament.”

Ghana reached the knockout phase as one of the best third-placed teams after finishing third in Group L.

Their group-stage campaign included a 1-0 win over Panama, a goalless draw with England and a 2-1 defeat by Croatia.

The Black Stars had entered the Colombia match hoping to extend their run in the competition, but Arias’ first-half finish proved decisive.

Issahaku said the players understood the weight of representing the country and accepted that their performance had fallen short of expectations.

“The mission here was to fight and to make the country proud,” he said.

“This was not the position we wanted. The target was to go further and to fight with everything.

“It is always a pleasure and responsibility to represent this country and we never take it for granted.”

The 22-year-old said the disappointment would provide motivation for the squad as Ghana prepare for future competitions.

“This will be a big lesson for us,” he added. “It will make us stronger mentally and physically to fight harder next time. I thank you Ghana.”

Ghana will now focus on qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, with the campaign due to begin in September.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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