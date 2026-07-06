Sustainable finance key to attracting global investment and driving growth – BoG Governor

Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, has said sustainable finance goes beyond managing financial risks, describing it as a strategic tool for attracting investment and supporting Ghana’s long-term economic transformation.

Speaking at the launch of the Sustainable Finance Roadmap, Dr. Asiama said adopting sustainable finance principles would enable Ghana to tap into new sources of global capital needed to finance critical infrastructure, support the country’s energy transition, deepen financial markets, and promote sustainable economic growth.

According to him, the role of financial regulators has traditionally been to safeguard the stability and soundness of the financial system. However, he stressed that in today’s environment, resilience also means preparing the financial sector to seize emerging opportunities.

He noted that Ghana’s financial sector should be positioned as an attractive destination for sustainable finance, capable of drawing both domestic and international capital seeking credible environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment frameworks.

“Done well, this is not a cost we carry. It is a market we open: deeper access to climate and development finance, a more resilient banking system, and a credible claim to leadership in sustainable finance across our region,” Dr. Asiama said.

He added that the Bank of Ghana’s objective extends beyond maintaining financial stability, stressing that the central bank is also committed to shaping a financial ecosystem that enables Ghana to benefit from the expanding global sustainable finance market.

Dr. Asiama said the Sustainable Finance Roadmap is expected to strengthen the country’s ability to mobilise investment, enhance financial resilience, and position Ghana as a regional leader in sustainable finance.