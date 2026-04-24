Cyril Edudzi shines again as Randers draw against FC Fredericia

Ghanaian forward Cyril Edudzi continued his impressive rise at Randers FC with a second consecutive Man of the Match performance in their 2-2 draw against FC Fredericia.

Edudzi played a central role in Randers’ attacking display, producing a lively and effective performance that once again underlined his growing influence within the team.

The 24-year-old made an immediate impact after the break, scoring the equaliser just moments into the second half to bring Randers level. The goal not only revived his side’s chances but also shifted the momentum in their favour during a closely contested encounter.

Beyond finding the net, Edudzi’s contribution extended across the pitch. He applied consistent pressure on the Fredericia defence, linked up well with teammates and used intelligent movement to create space, posing a constant threat throughout the match.

His energy and determination reflected Randers’ resilience, as they fought back to secure a point.

The latest award follows his Man of the Match display in the club’s previous fixture, highlighting a run of form that has seen him score in consecutive games.

With his performances attracting attention, Edudzi is fast establishing himself as a key figure for Randers in the Danish SuperLiga.

As the season progresses, Randers will be hoping the Ghanaian can maintain his form, with his contributions likely to play a significant role in shaping the club’s ambitions.