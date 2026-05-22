Daniel Kofi Kyereh leaves Freiburg after injury-plagued Spell

Ghana international Daniel Kofi Kyereh has officially parted ways with German side SC Freiburg following the expiration of his contract, bringing an emotional end to a difficult but resilient chapter in his career.

The 29-year-old was among three players honoured by the club during a farewell ceremony in Freiburg, as supporters and teammates paid tribute to their contributions ahead of the new season.

Kyereh joined Freiburg from FC St. Pauli in July 2022 after an impressive spell in the German second division, arriving with high expectations and hopes of becoming a key figure for the Bundesliga outfit.

However, his time in Germany’s top flight was cruelly disrupted by a devastating anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, which sidelined him for an extended period and limited his opportunities at the club. Across four seasons, the Ghanaian midfielder managed only 18 appearances, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

Despite the setback, Kyereh recently showed encouraging signs of recovery after returning to action with Freiburg’s U23 side. In eight matches, he registered two goals and two assists, reminding fans of the quality and creativity that once made him one of Ghana’s most exciting players.

Now set to become a free agent from 1 July, Kyereh is expected to attract interest as he searches for a fresh start and an opportunity to revive his career fully.

The midfielder remains a respected figure among Ghanaian football fans, many of whom have praised his determination and resilience throughout his long road to recovery.

Kyereh was part of Ghana’s squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and has earned admiration for overcoming adversity during one of the toughest periods of his professional journey.