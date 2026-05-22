Daniel Kofi Kyereh leaves Freiburg after injury-plagued Spell

Collage of football players in white, red, and black kits with 'JOBRAD' sponsor, set against a snowy background and bold 'DANKE KOFT' text at the bottom.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 22, 2026

Ghana international Daniel Kofi Kyereh has officially parted ways with German side SC Freiburg following the expiration of his contract, bringing an emotional end to a difficult but resilient chapter in his career.

The 29-year-old was among three players honoured by the club during a farewell ceremony in Freiburg, as supporters and teammates paid tribute to their contributions ahead of the new season.

Kyereh joined Freiburg from FC St. Pauli in July 2022 after an impressive spell in the German second division, arriving with high expectations and hopes of becoming a key figure for the Bundesliga outfit.

However, his time in Germany’s top flight was cruelly disrupted by a devastating anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, which sidelined him for an extended period and limited his opportunities at the club. Across four seasons, the Ghanaian midfielder managed only 18 appearances, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

Despite the setback, Kyereh recently showed encouraging signs of recovery after returning to action with Freiburg’s U23 side. In eight matches, he registered two goals and two assists, reminding fans of the quality and creativity that once made him one of Ghana’s most exciting players.

Now set to become a free agent from 1 July, Kyereh is expected to attract interest as he searches for a fresh start and an opportunity to revive his career fully.

The midfielder remains a respected figure among Ghanaian football fans, many of whom have praised his determination and resilience throughout his long road to recovery.

Kyereh was part of Ghana’s squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and has earned admiration for overcoming adversity during one of the toughest periods of his professional journey.

author avatar
Jamaldeen Wiayuka
See Full Bio
Archives Black Stars Bundesliga Football Ghanaians Abroad Latest News Sports

Jamaldeen Wiayuka

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related To This Article

    African News
    Agric Ministry warns against unauthorized livestock markets ahead of Eid
    African News
    Registrar of Companies set to delist 318 companies over compliance breaches
    African News
    Nearly 30% of Ghanaians turn to Betting for survival despite rising incomes – Report
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1811
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      731
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
      78
    7. 7
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      61
    8. 8
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    9. 9
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      34
    10. 10
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31