Derrick Luckassen scores on World Cup debut despite Ghana defeat to Croatia

Soccer player seen from behind in a yellow jersey with name Luckassen and number 23, celebrating on the field.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 28, 2026

Derrick Luckassen enjoyed a dream start to his FIFA World Cup career by scoring on his tournament debut, although Ghana suffered a 2-1 defeat to Croatia in their final Group L match at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday.

The 30-year-old defender scored Ghana’s equaliser in the 73rd minute after Croatia had taken a first-half lead through Petar Sučić.

Luckassen’s goal briefly restored hope for the Black Stars, but Croatia responded almost immediately as Nikola Vlašić struck the winner to seal victory and confirm the Europeans’ place in the Round of 32.

Despite the defeat, Ghana had already secured qualification for the knockout stage before kick-off. A 1-0 victory over Panama and a goalless draw against England ensured the Black Stars progressed from Group L with four points, finishing third in the standings.

Luckassen’s inclusion in the starting line-up came after Jerome Opoku was rested as a precaution following the groin injury he sustained in Ghana’s draw with England. The Pafos defender had only recently been added to Ghana’s squad after replacing the injured Alexander Djiku.

The defender, who made his senior Black Stars debut in a friendly against Germany in March, has enjoyed a rapid rise under head coach Carlos Queiroz, earning a place in Ghana’s final 26-man World Cup squad.

He repaid that faith with a composed display and a memorable debut goal on football’s biggest stage, bringing Ghana level midway through the second half.

Although the Black Stars were unable to avoid defeat, Luckassen’s performance was one of the positives from the evening as Ghana now turn their attention to the knockout rounds.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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Jamaldeen Wiayuka

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