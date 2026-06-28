A nice feeling but I’m disappointed – Luckassen reflects on dream World Cup goal

Two soccer players in yellow jerseys celebrate on the field as the crowd cheers behind them, with the word Qatar on the advertising boards.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 28, 2026

Ghana defender Derrick Luckassen says scoring on his FIFA World Cup debut was a special moment, but admitted the joy was overshadowed by the Black Stars’ 2-1 defeat to Croatia.

The 30-year-old marked his first appearance at football’s biggest tournament with a goal in the 73rd minute, drawing Ghana level against the 2018 World Cup finalists at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday.

However, the celebrations were short-lived as Nikola Vlašić restored Croatia’s lead moments later, condemning Ghana to defeat in their final Group L fixture.

Reflecting on the landmark moment after the match, Luckassen said the result prevented him from fully enjoying his first World Cup goal.

“It’s a nice feeling to score, but I am a bit disappointed about the loss,” he said.

Luckassen also assessed Ghana’s overall display, admitting the Black Stars struggled to make the most of their possession in the opening half before producing a much-improved performance after the break.

“In the first half, we had the ball, but we didn’t do a lot. We were just playing around. In the second half, we pressed forward and tried to put the balls in, and it was much better, in my opinion,” he added.

The Pafos defender was handed his first World Cup start after Jerome Opoku was rested as a precaution and seized the opportunity by registering his maiden international tournament goal.

Although the defeat ended Ghana’s group-stage campaign on a losing note, the Black Stars had already secured qualification for the knockout stage and will now turn their attention to the round of 32, where Luckassen will hope his memorable debut goal is the first of many on football’s biggest stage.

author avatar
Jamaldeen Wiayuka
See Full Bio
Africa Football Archives Black Stars Football Ghanaians Abroad Latest News Sports World Cup World Football

Jamaldeen Wiayuka

Related To This Article

Africa Football
The expanded World Cup has lost its value – Ghana coach Carlos Quieroz
Man in a suit at a press conference raises his index finger while speaking to reporters, microphones in front of him.
Africa Football
The ‘real World Cup’ begins against Colombia – Carlos Queiroz to Black Stars players
Soccer player seen from behind in a yellow jersey with name Luckassen and number 23, celebrating on the field.
Archives
Derrick Luckassen scores on World Cup debut despite Ghana defeat to Croatia
Click here for more Weather

Popular News

Most commented
  1. 1
    Uganda university shut down after student protests
    0
  2. 2
    Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
    0
  3. 3
    I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
    0
  4. 4
    Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
    0
  5. 5
    Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
    0
  6. 6
    Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
    0
  7. 7
    Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
    0
  8. 8
    CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
    0
  9. 9
    The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
    0
  10. 10
    WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
    0