Africa makes World Cup history as nine teams reach knockout stage

Africa has achieved its strongest-ever performance at the FIFA World Cup, with nine of its 10 representatives advancing to the knockout stage of the 2026 tournament.

The remarkable feat gives the continent a 90% qualification rate, the highest among all competing confederations and marks a significant milestone in the history of African football.

The achievement means Africa now has nine of the 32 teams left in the competition, accounting for 28% of the remaining field as the race for the World Cup trophy enters the knockout rounds.

The continent outperformed every other region in terms of progression from the group stage. South America saw five of its six teams qualify, representing an 83% success rate, while Europe advanced 13 of its 16 teams, equivalent to 81%.

North America had three of its six representatives progress, while Asia managed two qualifiers from nine teams. Oceania’s sole representative failed to reach the last 32.

The unprecedented success highlights the growing strength and competitiveness of African football on the global stage. Over the past decade, increased investment in player development, stronger domestic leagues, and the emergence of world-class talent have helped many African nations compete consistently against traditional football powerhouses.

With nine teams still in contention, Africa has a record opportunity to make an even greater impact as the tournament progresses, raising hopes that the continent could produce its deepest-ever run and potentially its first FIFA World Cup champion.