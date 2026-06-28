Ghana to face Colombia after dramatic route to World Cup last 32

Ghana will face Colombia in the Round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after the South Americans secured top spot in Group K with a goalless draw against Portugal on Saturday.

The stalemate at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami saw Colombia finish the group on seven points, one ahead of Portugal, confirming them as Ghana’s next opponents in the knockout stage.

The Black Stars booked their place among the tournament’s last 32 despite suffering a 2-1 defeat to Croatia in their final Group L match. Carlos Quieroz side progressed as one of the best third-placed teams after collecting four points from three games.

Croatia took the lead in the 31st minute through a powerful long-range effort from Petar Sucic, leaving Ghana with work to do.

The Black Stars responded in the second half when World Cup debutant Derrick Luckassen scored the equaliser in the 73rd minute, briefly raising hopes of a valuable point.

However, Croatia restored their advantage just 10 minutes later as Nikola Vlasic capitalised on a corner to score what proved to be the winning goal.

Despite the defeat, results elsewhere ensured Ghana’s World Cup journey would continue.

England finished top of Group L with seven points after beating Panama 2-0, while Croatia claimed second place with six points. Panama exited the tournament after losing all three of their group matches.

Ghana will now travel to Kansas City for a mouth-watering Round of 32 encounter against Colombia on Friday, July 3, with a place in the last 16 at stake.

Croatia will take on Portugal in Toronto on July 2, while group winners England will face one of the tournament’s other best third-placed teams in Atlanta on July 1.

For Ghana, the clash with Colombia presents another stern test but also an opportunity to continue an unlikely World Cup run after battling through a difficult group to reach the knockout stages.