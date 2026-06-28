The ‘real World Cup’ begins against Colombia – Carlos Queiroz to Black Stars players

Man in a suit at a press conference raises his index finger while speaking to reporters, microphones in front of him.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 28, 2026

Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz has urged his players to prepare for a different level of football in the knockout stage, insisting the “real World Cup” begins with their last-32 clash against Colombia despite a 2-1 defeat by Croatia.

The Black Stars finished third in Group L after Croatia secured second place with victory in Philadelphia, although both teams progressed to the knockout stage.

Speaking after the match, Queiroz stressed that the group phase was only the beginning and that every game from now on would be a winner-takes-all contest.

“I have just told my players that the real world championship starts in the next round,” he said.

“The group stage is the warming-up and qualification for the next round is like a credit card, but now you have to start paying. Everything goes to the winner. Every game is drama and nobody can hide.”

Croatia took the lead in the 31st minute through Petar Sucic, whose low strike from around 30 yards handed Ghana their first goal conceded at the tournament.

Ghana responded positively after the restart and levelled through Derrick Luckassen, who converted from a set-piece after a VAR review confirmed Kwasi Sibo had not interfered with play.

However, Croatia regained the advantage seven minutes from time when Nikola Vlasic headed home from a corner to secure all three points.

Despite the defeat, Ghana’s attention now turns to the knockout stage, where they will face Colombia in Kansas City on 3 July with a place in the last 16 at stake.

Croatia, meanwhile, travel to Toronto to face the runners-up from Group K on 2 July.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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