DR Congo fight back against Uzbekistan to reach World Cup knockout stage

The Democratic Republic of Congo produced a remarkable second-half comeback to beat Uzbekistan 3-1 and secure a historic place in the FIFA World Cup round of 32 for the first time.

Trailing 1-0 at half-time at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Leopards overturned the deficit with an inspired display after the break to finish as one of the tournament’s best third-placed teams.

The result sets up a blockbuster last-32 meeting with England and marks a significant milestone for DR Congo, whose only previous World Cup appearance came in 1974 under the name Zaire.

Uzbekistan, making their World Cup debut, made the brighter start and stunned the Congolese in the 10th minute when captain Eldor Shomurodov curled a left-footed effort into the top-right corner.

DR Congo thought they had equalised before the break through Nathanael Mbuku, but the goal was ruled out following a VAR review after a foul was detected in the build-up.

With their World Cup hopes hanging in the balance, coach Sébastien Desabre reshuffled his side at the interval, introducing the pace and attacking threat of Brian Cipenga.

The tactical change transformed the contest.

The Leopards levelled from the penalty spot through Yoane Wissa before Fiston Mayele completed the turnaround with a well-taken second goal. Wissa then wrapped up the victory deep into stoppage time, sending the Congolese players and supporters into jubilant celebrations.

The win represents one of the biggest moments in DR Congo’s football history, as they progress beyond the group stage of the World Cup for the first time.

For Uzbekistan, the defeat brings an emotional end to an impressive debut campaign. Although they leave the tournament with the distinction of scoring their first-ever World Cup goal, their dream of reaching the knockout stages falls just short.