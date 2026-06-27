Croatia beat Ghana 2-1 to seal second place as both teams reach World Cup knockout stage

By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 27, 2026

Croatia secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Ghana in their final Group L match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, sealing second place behind England as all three nations progressed to the knockout stage.

The Croatians took the lead in the 31st minute through Petar Sučić after the midfielder showed determination to score at the second attempt. Having struck the woodwork moments earlier, Sučić reacted quickly to find the back of the net and give Croatia a deserved 1-0 advantage before the break.

Ghana responded with renewed energy in the second half and found a deserved equaliser in the 73rd minute. Defender Derrick Luckassen rose highest to level the score for the Black Stars, reigniting hopes of finishing the group on a high.

However, Croatia restored their lead just 10 minutes later when Nikola Vlašić headed home from a well-delivered corner kick in the 83rd minute, proving to be the decisive moment of the contest.

The victory sees Croatia finish second in Group L with five points, behind England, who topped the group with seven points following their win over Panama. Ghana finished third with four points but also advanced to the knockout stage under the tournament’s qualification format.

Despite the defeat, the Black Stars can take encouragement from their spirited performance and will now shift their focus to the next round as they continue their quest for World Cup glory.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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Jamaldeen Wiayuka

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