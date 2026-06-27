Jerome Opoku rested for Ghana-Croatia World Cup clash

Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz has opted to rest defender Jerome Opoku for the Black Stars’ final Group L clash against Croatia after the centre-back sustained a groin strain during the team’s previous match against England.

The decision is understood to be precautionary, with Ghana having already secured qualification for the Round of 32. The technical team has chosen not to risk aggravating the injury ahead of the knockout phase.

Opoku’s absence prompts a reshuffle in defence, with Gideon Mensah, Derrick Luckassen, Jonas Adjetey and Marvin Senaya forming the back four for the encounter at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Elsewhere, goalkeeper Benjamin Asare keeps his place following another assured performance, while Thomas Partey and Elisha Owusu return to midfield alongside Kwasi Sibo. Up front, captain Jordan Ayew leads the attack, supported by Antoine Semenyo and Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Ghana will be looking to end the group stage on a positive note, while Croatia head into the match knowing defeat could bring their tournament to an early end.