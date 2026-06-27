Nothing is impossible – Cape Verde Coach Bubista ahead of Argentina World Cup clash

Coach in a white t‑shirt with a lanyard speaks and gestures on a sports field, with players in the background.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 27, 2026

Cape Verde head coach Bubista has declared that “nothing is impossible” after guiding the island nation into the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup for the first time in its history.

The Blue Sharks booked their place in the Round of 32 following a goalless draw with Saudi Arabia in Houston, a result that secured second place in their group and set up a mouthwatering clash against defending champions Argentina and Lionel Messi on 3 July in Miami.

Speaking after the match, Bubista struck a confident and emotional tone, insisting his players would approach the challenge without fear despite facing one of football’s greatest teams.

“To us, nothing is impossible,” the Cape Verde coach said as he addressed reporters wrapped in his country’s flag.

The coach said qualifying for the knockout stage was a moment of immense pride for both his squad and the people back home, who have followed the team’s historic World Cup journey with growing excitement.

“Ourselves and the people of Cape Verde have to be proud of what the team has done,” he added.

Cape Verde, a nation of just over half a million people, are making their World Cup debut and have already surpassed expectations by reaching the knockout rounds unbeaten.

Bubista’s comments reflect the belief that has driven his side throughout the tournament. Despite the daunting prospect of facing reigning world champions Argentina, the coach made it clear his team will not be overawed by the occasion.

Cape Verde will now head to Miami hoping to produce another memorable performance as they attempt to extend one of the most remarkable underdog stories of the tournament.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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