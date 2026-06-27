Ghana’s World Cup path remains open despite sealing round of 32 place

Soccer players in yellow uniforms form a huddle on the field before a match.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 27, 2026

Ghana have already secured a place in the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but the Black Stars’ route through the knockout stage remains uncertain ahead of their final Group L match against Croatia.

Carlos Queiroz’s side booked qualification after results elsewhere confirmed that four points would be enough to progress under FIFA’s expanded 48-team tournament format.

While their place in the knockout rounds is guaranteed, Saturday’s meeting with Croatia in Philadelphia will determine where Ghana finish in Group L and, crucially, who they face next.

The most likely outcome is a clash with either Portugal or Colombia, with both nations still battling for their final position in Group K.

If Ghana finish second in Group L, they will take on the runners-up from Group K in Toronto. However, should the Black Stars advance as one of the tournament’s best third-placed teams, they would instead face the Group K winners in Kansas City, meaning Portugal or Colombia could still await.

There is also the possibility of an all-African encounter in the Round of 32.

Should Ghana finish top of Group L, they would face one of the best third-placed teams from Groups I, J or K in Atlanta. That scenario could pit them against fellow African heavyweights Senegal, Algeria or DR Congo, provided those sides qualify among the best third-placed teams.

An all-African knockout tie would guarantee the continent at least one representative in the last 16 while adding another chapter to the growing rivalry between Africa’s leading football nations on the world stage.

For now, Ghana’s immediate focus remains Croatia.

Although qualification has already been secured, the Black Stars still have plenty to play for as they look to secure the most favourable route through the knockout stages and strengthen their hopes of a deep run at the World Cup.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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Jamaldeen Wiayuka

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