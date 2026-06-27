Ghana deepens international collaboration to attract Energy Investment

Eight professionals in formal attire pose for a group photo at a conference, with an AEF banner in the background.
By Prince Antwi June 27, 2026

Ghana is stepping up efforts to strengthen international partnerships aimed at attracting investment into the energy sector and accelerating the adoption of renewable energy technologies, Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, has revealed.

The Minister made this known after holding discussions with Damilola Ogunbiyi, Chief Executive Officer of Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) and Co-Chair of UN-Energy, as part of ongoing efforts to align Ghana’s energy agenda with global sustainability and development goals.

According to Mr Jinapor, the meeting focused on expanding cooperation between Ghana and SEforALL in key areas, including energy access, renewable energy deployment, investment mobilisation and sustainable economic growth.

He emphasised the crucial role of international partnerships in supporting Ghana’s transition to a greener, more resilient energy sector while ensuring reliable and affordable electricity for citizens.

“Our discussions focused on strengthening collaboration between SEforALL and Ghana as we advance our national energy and sustainable development priorities,” the Minister said.

Mr Jinapor noted that Ghana highly values SEforALL’s continued support in expanding electricity access, promoting clean energy solutions and attracting investment to drive long-term economic development.

He added that deeper collaboration with global partners remains essential to achieving the country’s energy transition objectives and broader socio-economic development agenda.

author avatar
Prince Antwi
See Full Bio
Business

Prince Antwi

Related To This Article

Night view of Accra International Airport with a mobile elevating work platform in the foreground near the terminal entrance.
Business
NACOC to roll out advanced drug detection scanners at Accra Airport
Business
Sentuo Oil Refinery Expansion to raise capacity to 100,000 Barrels per day – Jinapor
Front view of the Bank of Ghana building with a circular yellow emblem and the words 'BANK OF GHANA' on a curved wall, flags on flagpoles, and a pedestrian walking on the street in the foreground.
Business
Bank of Ghana introduces strict penalties for dud cheque issuers
Click here for more Weather

Popular News

Most commented
  1. 1
    Uganda university shut down after student protests
    0
  2. 2
    Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
    0
  3. 3
    I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
    0
  4. 4
    Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
    0
  5. 5
    Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
    0
  6. 6
    Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
    0
  7. 7
    Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
    0
  8. 8
    CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
    0
  9. 9
    The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
    0
  10. 10
    WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
    0