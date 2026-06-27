Ghana deepens international collaboration to attract Energy Investment

Ghana is stepping up efforts to strengthen international partnerships aimed at attracting investment into the energy sector and accelerating the adoption of renewable energy technologies, Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, has revealed.

The Minister made this known after holding discussions with Damilola Ogunbiyi, Chief Executive Officer of Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) and Co-Chair of UN-Energy, as part of ongoing efforts to align Ghana’s energy agenda with global sustainability and development goals.

According to Mr Jinapor, the meeting focused on expanding cooperation between Ghana and SEforALL in key areas, including energy access, renewable energy deployment, investment mobilisation and sustainable economic growth.

He emphasised the crucial role of international partnerships in supporting Ghana’s transition to a greener, more resilient energy sector while ensuring reliable and affordable electricity for citizens.

“Our discussions focused on strengthening collaboration between SEforALL and Ghana as we advance our national energy and sustainable development priorities,” the Minister said.

Mr Jinapor noted that Ghana highly values SEforALL’s continued support in expanding electricity access, promoting clean energy solutions and attracting investment to drive long-term economic development.

He added that deeper collaboration with global partners remains essential to achieving the country’s energy transition objectives and broader socio-economic development agenda.