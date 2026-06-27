They are a good side – Croatia forward Ivan Perišić ahead of Ghana World Cup clash

Croatia winger Ivan Perišić has warned his teammates to expect the unexpected when they face Ghana in a crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L encounter on Saturday, insisting his side must be ready for any tactical approach from the already-qualified Black Stars.

The match in Philadelphia carries high stakes for Croatia, who need at least a positive result to keep their hopes of reaching the Round of 32 alive. Ghana, meanwhile, have already secured a place in the knockout stage after collecting four points from their opening two matches.

The Black Stars began their campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Panama before producing a disciplined performance to hold tournament favourites England to a goalless draw. Those results were enough to guarantee Ghana’s progression, regardless of the outcome against Croatia.

Despite Ghana having little pressure heading into the fixture, Perišić believes that uncertainty over the Black Stars’ tactical approach makes them an even more dangerous opponent.

“We watched their two matches as much as we could, and we have one more analysis,” Perišić said ahead of the game.

“They are a good, compact team that played in a low block in these two matches.

“They have qualified from the group, so they might change something. We must be ready for anything. We have to prepare and be much better than in the first two matches.”

Croatia have endured an inconsistent start to the tournament and go into the final round of Group L matches sitting third with three points. England top the group on goal difference with four points, while Ghana are second on the same tally. Panama are bottom without a point.

With qualification hanging in the balance, Croatia know only an improved display will give them a realistic chance of extending their World Cup campaign against a Ghana side that has impressed with its organisation and defensive resilience.