PSWU demands immediate payment of agreed allowances

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By Prince Antwi June 27, 2026

The Public Services Workers’ Union (PSWU) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Ghana, has urged the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) to immediately implement and pay the agreed Institution Specific Allowances to workers in its affiliated organisations.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Executive Officer of the FWSC, Dr George Smith-Graham, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, the Union noted that negotiations on the allowances were successfully concluded on March 31, 2026, under an Interim Operational Allowance arrangement.

According to the PSWU, the agreement was scheduled to take effect from April 2026 and played a crucial role in averting a planned nationwide industrial action earlier this year.

The Union, however, expressed concern over the delay in implementing the agreement, stating that the failure to release the allowances has caused frustration and heightened tensions among affected workers.

It warned that if the payments are not effected by Tuesday, June 30, 2026, it may be forced to revisit its earlier decision to suspend industrial action and consider other options available to it.

“We count on your usual cooperation in this matter,” the letter, signed by the Deputy General Secretary of the PSWU, John Nii Donu Sampah, stated.

Copies of the letter were also forwarded to the Minister of Finance, the National Security Coordinator, the Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission, the Secretary-General of the TUC, and all affected PSWU member organisations.

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