President Mahama assures Big Push Contractors of prompt Payment for completed projects

President John Dramani Mahama has assured contractors executing projects under the government’s Big Push infrastructure initiative that they will receive timely payments once their work is completed, certified, and meets the required standards.

Speaking during his Resetting Ghana Tour of the Central Region on Saturday, June 27, 2026, the President said the government has already secured the necessary funding to honour payment obligations, eliminating concerns about delays after project completion.

He explained that contractors who deliver quality work within agreed timelines will not only be paid promptly but will also stand a better chance of securing contracts under the next phase of the Big Push Programme.

“We have inspected some of the roads awarded under the programme in this region, and I am impressed with the level of work being done. I have informed the contractors that there will be a second phase of the Big Push Programme, and those who complete their projects efficiently and on schedule will be considered for future contracts,” he said.

President Mahama stressed that the availability of funds means contractors will not have to wait long to receive payment after completing their assignments.

He noted that Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has put the necessary financial arrangements in place to ensure that certified projects are paid for without delay.

“Once a contractor obtains a completion certificate, payment should be processed within two weeks or even less. The funds are already available, so there is no need to worry about government struggling to find money to pay completed projects,” he stated.

The President added that his tour of ongoing road projects in the Central Region showed encouraging progress and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to delivering critical infrastructure across the country through the Big Push Programme.