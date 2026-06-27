Fulham complete permanent signing of Ghanaian youngster Jonah Kusi-Asare

Sweden-born Ghanaian forward Jonah Kusi-Asare has completed a permanent move to Premier League side Fulham from German champions Bayern Munich, signing a five-year contract after impressing during his loan spell at Craven Cottage.

The 18-year-old becomes Fulham’s first signing of the summer transfer window, with the club moving swiftly to secure his long-term future following a promising second half of last season.

Kusi-Asare is expected to return to Craven Cottage next month to begin pre-season preparations ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Speaking after completing the transfer, the highly-rated striker expressed his delight at making the move permanent.

“I’m very happy to be a permanent Fulham player. From my first week here, it was very good, I felt like I was a part of the Fulham family,” he said.

“The changing room was very nice, the team and the staff have all been great, so I’m very happy to stay here.”

During his loan spell, Kusi-Asare made 10 Premier League appearances for Marco Silva’s side and also featured five times for Fulham’s Under-21 team, scoring four goals to underline his attacking potential.

Fulham’s Director of Football, Tony Khan, believes the teenager has a bright future and is confident he can continue his development at the club.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Jonah Kusi-Asare to Fulham on a long-term contract,” Khan said.

“We believe he is a very talented young player with massive potential and a bright future. We’re delighted that Jonah is joining the club permanently following his successful loan spell with us.”

The move marks another important step in Kusi-Asare’s rapidly progressing career and strengthens Fulham’s long-term attacking options as the West London club prepares for the new Premier League season.